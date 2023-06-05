Jharkhand Energy dept plants 10k saplings to mark world environment day

More than 10,000 saplings were planted in offices and grids of Jharkhand Energy department across the state to mark world environment day, an official said on Monday. The Energy department has also set a target to plant over 50,000 saplings by the end of this year to make its offices and grids green and eco-friendly, the official said. Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) director Manish Kumar said that officials and staff of every office in the state participated in the green mission of planting saplings on Sunday. ''We want to make every office eco-friendly and develop an energy park on the premises of each office. To make the offices people-friendly, shed is being constructed, water filter being installed and token system being introduced,'' Kumar said. Jharkhand Forest department has appreciated the initiative of the Energy department saying it would add to the green mission of the state and help reduce the carbon load. Additional principal chief conservator of forest (development) NK Singh told PTI that the department would plant more than two crore saplings during the upcoming rainy season across the state this year. ''Separate plans have also been made to increase green cover in urban Jharkhand. Under this initiative, a total of 86,600 saplings will be planted only in Ranchi city,'' he said. Singh said that they have appealed to various departments, organizations, NGOs, schools, colleges and other institutions to come forward for the state green mission. Environmentalists said that planting trees is the only remedy to repair damaged environment and reduce the summer temperature. The mercury is going high with every year, which is a matter of concern, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)