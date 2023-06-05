Left Menu

Gadkari lays foundation stone for two NH projects in Assam

The state government helped in early approvals related to land acquisition, environment clearances etc.It is the direction of the Prime Minister to give priority to the development of road and infrastructure projects in Assam and the entire northeast.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:02 IST
Gadkari lays foundation stone for two NH projects in Assam
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for two national highway (NH) projects in Assam.

The minister also inaugurated two NH projects in the northeastern state. The total cost of all the four projects is about Rs 1,450 crore.

Gadkari virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction 4-lane Mangaldai Bypass (15 km) on NH 15 at a project cost of 535 crore, and the construction of a 13 km four-lane Daboka-Parakhuwa stretch on NH 29 worth Rs 517 crore.

The 10-km Nagaon Bypass to Teliagaon 4-lane section of NH 127 built for Rs 247 crore and the Rs 156-crore Teliagaon-Rangagara 4-lane section of 8 KM built on the same NH 127 were dedicated to the nation by the minister.

In his address, Gadkari said Assam is moving in the direction of growth and development. The state government helped in early approvals related to land acquisition, environment clearances etc.

It is the direction of the Prime Minister to give priority to the development of road and infrastructure projects in Assam and the entire northeast. In this regard, agencies have been created to undertake road and infra projects in the northeastern states to provide them with better connectivity throughout the year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023