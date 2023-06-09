Hubble telescope captures monstrous object resembling frosty ice cream cone

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured this mesmerizing image of the Cone Nebula (NGC 2264), a massive pillar of gas and dust resembling a nightmarish beast rising from a crimson sea. Despite its daunting appearance, this enormous structure resides in a turbulent star-forming region.

Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) captured this breathtaking picture, revealing the upper 2.5 light-years of the nebula. To put this into perspective, this height is equivalent to 23 million roundtrips to the Moon. Situated 2,500 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros, the entire nebula stretches over a remarkable length of 7 light-years

Over millions of years, the nebula has undergone erosion due to the relentless radiation emitted by hot, young stars located beyond the top of the image. The edges of the dark cloud within the nebula are heated by intense ultraviolet light, causing the gas to be released into the surrounding empty space. As a result, the hydrogen gas glows, giving rise to the mesmerizing red halo that envelops the pillar.

A similar phenomenon occurs on a smaller scale around a single star, forming the distinctive bow-shaped arc visible near the upper left side of the Cone Nebula. This arc, previously observed by the Hubble telescope, is an astonishing 65 times larger than the diameter of our own solar system. The dust within the nebula reflects the blue-white light emitted by surrounding stars, creating a dazzling visual spectacle. Amidst the evaporating tendrils of gas, glimpses of background stars peering through add to the ethereal beauty, while the turbulent base of the nebula is dotted with stars reddened by dust.

Over time, only the densest regions of the Cone Nebula will endure, setting the stage for the potential formation of stars and planets within these concentrated areas.

During the summer there’s nothing better than a frosty ice cream cone. Hubble’s got that summer vibe with this image of the Cone Nebula. Its 2.5 light-year extent, if packed with ice cream, would make a giant dessert! https://t.co/UzLTV5pVpp pic.twitter.com/KRN1WvJ8iO — Hubble Space Telescope (@HubbleTelescope) June 9, 2023

The Cone Nebula is akin to its cousin, the M16 pillars, which was imaged by the Hubble telescope in 1995. The monstrous structures of cold gas, such as the Cone Nebula and M16, are frequently found in large regions where stars are born. These pillars are believed to serve as incubators, nurturing the development of new stars.

The observation of the Cone Nebula by Hubble's ACS took place on April 2, 2002. The image is a composite of three separate images captured using blue, near-infrared, and hydrogen-alpha filters.