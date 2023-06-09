Left Menu

Hubble telescope captures monstrous object resembling frosty ice cream cone

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-06-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 23:02 IST
Hubble telescope captures monstrous object resembling frosty ice cream cone
Image Credit: NASA, H. Ford (JHU), G. Illingworth (UCSC/LO), M.Clampin (STScI), G. Hartig (STScI), the ACS Science Team, and ESA; The ACS Science Team: H. Ford, G. Illingworth, M. Clampin, G. Hartig, T. Allen, K. Anderson, F. Bartko, N. Benitez, J. Blakeslee, R. Bouwens, T. Broadhurst, R. Brown, C. Burrows, D. Campbell, E. Cheng, N. Cross, P. Feldman, M. Franx, D. Golimowski, C. Gronwall, R. Kimble, J. Krist, M. Lesser, D. Magee, A. Martel, W. J. McCann, G. Meurer, G. Miley, M. Postman, P. Rosati, M. Sirianni, W. Sparks, P. Sullivan, H. Tran, Z. Tsvetanov, R. White, and R. Woodruff.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured this mesmerizing image of the Cone Nebula (NGC 2264), a massive pillar of gas and dust resembling a nightmarish beast rising from a crimson sea. Despite its daunting appearance, this enormous structure resides in a turbulent star-forming region.

Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) captured this breathtaking picture, revealing the upper 2.5 light-years of the nebula. To put this into perspective, this height is equivalent to 23 million roundtrips to the Moon. Situated 2,500 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros, the entire nebula stretches over a remarkable length of 7 light-years

Over millions of years, the nebula has undergone erosion due to the relentless radiation emitted by hot, young stars located beyond the top of the image. The edges of the dark cloud within the nebula are heated by intense ultraviolet light, causing the gas to be released into the surrounding empty space. As a result, the hydrogen gas glows, giving rise to the mesmerizing red halo that envelops the pillar.

A similar phenomenon occurs on a smaller scale around a single star, forming the distinctive bow-shaped arc visible near the upper left side of the Cone Nebula. This arc, previously observed by the Hubble telescope, is an astonishing 65 times larger than the diameter of our own solar system. The dust within the nebula reflects the blue-white light emitted by surrounding stars, creating a dazzling visual spectacle. Amidst the evaporating tendrils of gas, glimpses of background stars peering through add to the ethereal beauty, while the turbulent base of the nebula is dotted with stars reddened by dust.

Over time, only the densest regions of the Cone Nebula will endure, setting the stage for the potential formation of stars and planets within these concentrated areas.

The Cone Nebula is akin to its cousin, the M16 pillars, which was imaged by the Hubble telescope in 1995. The monstrous structures of cold gas, such as the Cone Nebula and M16, are frequently found in large regions where stars are born. These pillars are believed to serve as incubators, nurturing the development of new stars.

The observation of the Cone Nebula by Hubble's ACS took place on April 2, 2002. The image is a composite of three separate images captured using blue, near-infrared, and hydrogen-alpha filters.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023