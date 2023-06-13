Left Menu

NSE joins hands with Maha govt, Moneybee to create awareness on investing in capital mkts

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Financial literacy is the need of the hour today. Maharashtra being the first state, through this initiative will be guided to avoid cyber fraud, create awareness about Ponzi scheme, he added.Capital markets play a crucial role in driving economic growth, and it is important to promote education and awareness in the securities market for new, potential and existing investors.NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the pact symbolises the exchanges commitment towards investor awareness and financial literacy.

Leading bourse NSE on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the Maharashtra government and Moneybee Institute to create awareness among the public about investing in the capital markets.

A tri-partite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the Higher and Technical Education Department, Maharashtra, and Moneybee Institute, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement.

The pact aims to create awareness among the public about the various aspects of investing in the capital markets and provide relevant and practical knowledge to investors, enabling them to make informed investment decisions. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Financial literacy is the need of the hour today. The state government is going to try to make lakhs of people literate through the agreement made by NSE and Moneybee. ''Maharashtra being the first state, through this initiative will be guided to avoid cyber fraud, create awareness about Ponzi scheme,'' he added.

Capital markets play a crucial role in driving economic growth, and it is important to promote education and awareness in the securities market for new, potential and existing investors.

NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the pact symbolises the exchange's commitment towards investor awareness and financial literacy.

