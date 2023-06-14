Left Menu

AIPL leases 5 lakh sq ft office space to corporates in Gurugram project; expects Rs 50 cr annual rental income

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:17 IST
AIPL leases 5 lakh sq ft office space to corporates in Gurugram project; expects Rs 50 cr annual rental income
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Realty firm Advance India Projects Ltd (AIPL) has given on lease around 5 lakh square feet of office space to many corporates in its commercial project in Gurugram that has been developed at a cost of Rs 320 crore.

AIPL has developed commercial project 'AIPL Business Club' at Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram with a total leasable area of around 6.75 lakh square feet, mainly office space with some portion of retail and a food court.

The company has leased about 500,000 square feet of office space to many large corporates, AIPL said in a statement.

''The project has been developed with an investment of around Rs 320 crore. The company anticipates an annual rental income of approximately Rs 50 crore,'' it said.

Key tenants include Kuehne+Nagel with 65,220 square feet, followed by Lummus Technology occupying 52,374 square feet, Milliman with 52,374 square feet, British Airways with 52,378 square feet, Deloitte with 51,409 square feet, Cargill with 35,797 square feet.

AIPL said it has so far completed 60 projects spread across various cities.

It has a portfolio of over 7 million square feet of premium office spaces, 3.7 million square feet of retail spaces and about 800 acres of residential township development across Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023