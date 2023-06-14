Left Menu

Shyam Metalics introduces premium SEL TIGER TMT Re-Bars in MP

Integrated metal producer Shyam Metalics on Wednesday announced the launch of its premium SEL Tiger TMT Re-Bars in Madhya Pradesh as it plans to reinforce its market position in the state.Recognising the remarkable growth of the construction industry in Madhya Pradesh, the launch of SEL Tiger TMT signifies a major step forward in contributing to the states development, a company official told reporters here.Shyam Metalics is one of Indias largest ferroalloy makers and a leading player in pellet capacity.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-06-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 21:53 IST
Recognising the remarkable growth of the construction industry in Madhya Pradesh, the launch of SEL Tiger TMT signifies a major step forward in contributing to the state's development, a company official told reporters here.

Shyam Metalics is one of India's largest ferroalloy makers and a leading player in pellet capacity. The company is also well recognised as one of the largest players in terms of sponge iron capacity, according to a release.

After succeeding in West Bengal and Orissa, the company announced the launch of its premium SEL Tiger TMT Re-Bars in Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

''The unveiling of SEL Tiger in Madhya Pradesh marks a significant milestone in our company's growth. It showcases our commitment to expand our reconditioning capacity and offer reliable and cost-effective solutions for new constructions,'' the company's senior vice president - of sales and marketing Aneesh Mishra said.

''Our strategic plan includes scaling our production capacity to reach a range of 8,000 to 10,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), with a long-term goal of reaching 25,000 MTPA,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

