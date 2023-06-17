Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Several places in Rajasthan received heavy rainfall on Saturday due to Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, which moved further towards the desert state following its landfall in Gujarat, officials said.

Sirohi received a rainfall of 37.5 mm till 5.30 pm, Jalore 36 mm, Barmer 33.6, Bikaner 26.6 mm, Dabok 13 mm, Dungarpur 12.5 mm and 10.5 mm in Jodhpur. The MeT department has issued a 'Red Alert' in Barmer, Jalore and Sirohi districts where moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue for 3 to 4 hours. “Orange Alert” has been issued for Pali and Jodhpur. Meanwhile, the weather office issued a “Yellow Alert” for Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Ajmer, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Jaipur, Jaipur City, Dausa, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi and Kota. In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, a rainfall of 210 mm was recorded in Mount Abu, 136 mm in Barmer’s Sedwa, 135 mm in Mount Abu tehsil, 110 mm in Raniwada of Jalore, 76 mm in Churu’s Bidasaria, 68 mm in Reodar, 59 mm in Sanchor, 57 mm in Pindwara, 49 mm each in Gogunda and Girva, 47 mm in Jalore, 46 mm each in Sindri and Jaswantpura of Jalore and 40 mm in Jhadol.

Abu Road recorded a rainfall of 38 mm, Kotda 35 mm, Sirohi 30 mm, Kumbhalgarh 26 mm and 25.7 mm in Udaipur during this period, the MeT said.

Many other places in the state recorded rainfall ranging from 1 mm to 22 mm during the period due to the effects of the cyclone, the officials said.

The cyclone is in the form of “deep depression” in Rajasthan and will further reduce to the “depression” category, according to an official.

The rainfall activity in parts of the state will continue till Monday, he added.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the state was recorded between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Dholpur was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 40.2 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar.

Meanwhile, PC Kishan, the secretary of the Disaster Management and Relief Department, said that in view of the “Red Alert”, inflation relief camps have been suspended in the concerned districts for the time being.

Rail traffic has also been affected in the North Western Railway (NWR) zone due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The NWR on Saturday cancelled 13 trains, including the Amritsar-Gandhidham Express train service, Jodhpur-Bhildi Express train service, Valsad-Bhildi Express train service, Jodhpur-Palanpur Express, Jodhpur-Palanpur Express, Barmer-Munabav Express, Munabao-Barmer Express.

