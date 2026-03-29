Kishangarh's Marble Waste Wonderland: A Toxic Tourist Attraction
Kishangarh's marble waste dumping yard has emerged as a unique tourist destination despite being flagged as an environmental hazard by health experts. Spread over 350 acres, it draws thousands of visitors daily. Experts warn of severe contamination, urging immediate government action as tourists continue to flock to the site.
- Country:
- India
In the heart of Rajasthan's arid Ajmer district, a marble waste dumping yard has become an unlikely tourist hotspot. Known as Asia's largest of its kind, the site boasts vast, glowing white plains that mimic the allure of iconic winter destinations.
While visitors marvel at its pristine beauty, health experts and environmentalists have raised alarms regarding severe contamination and pollution risks. Studies by the Central University of Rajasthan denote the yard as a 'toxic tourist destination,' highlighting elevated levels of pollutants affecting local ecosystems and public health.
Despite these concerns, the site continues to draw extensive crowds, largely due to celebrity influence and photographic allure. The local Kishangarh Marble Association has commercialized the attraction, offering facilities and turning the dumping ground into a thriving tourism hub, even as calls for strict environmental safeguards persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- ecosystem
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