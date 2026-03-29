Left Menu

Kishangarh's Marble Waste Wonderland: A Toxic Tourist Attraction

Kishangarh's marble waste dumping yard has emerged as a unique tourist destination despite being flagged as an environmental hazard by health experts. Spread over 350 acres, it draws thousands of visitors daily. Experts warn of severe contamination, urging immediate government action as tourists continue to flock to the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishangarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:09 IST
Kishangarh's Marble Waste Wonderland: A Toxic Tourist Attraction
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Rajasthan's arid Ajmer district, a marble waste dumping yard has become an unlikely tourist hotspot. Known as Asia's largest of its kind, the site boasts vast, glowing white plains that mimic the allure of iconic winter destinations.

While visitors marvel at its pristine beauty, health experts and environmentalists have raised alarms regarding severe contamination and pollution risks. Studies by the Central University of Rajasthan denote the yard as a 'toxic tourist destination,' highlighting elevated levels of pollutants affecting local ecosystems and public health.

Despite these concerns, the site continues to draw extensive crowds, largely due to celebrity influence and photographic allure. The local Kishangarh Marble Association has commercialized the attraction, offering facilities and turning the dumping ground into a thriving tourism hub, even as calls for strict environmental safeguards persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Archbishop Challenges Proposed FCRA Amendments: Impact on Church's Welfare Efforts

Archbishop Challenges Proposed FCRA Amendments: Impact on Church's Welfare E...

 India
2
Congress MP Slams PM Modi Over Gulf Inaction Amid West Asia Conflict

Congress MP Slams PM Modi Over Gulf Inaction Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Kharge announces Cong's '5 guarantees' for Assam; pledges monthly cash transfer to women; Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all families.

Kharge announces Cong's '5 guarantees' for Assam; pledges monthly cash trans...

 India
4
Formula One's Call for Change: The Need to Address Speed Disparities

Formula One's Call for Change: The Need to Address Speed Disparities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026