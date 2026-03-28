Kishan's Blazing Fifty Sets Tone in IPL Opener

In a thrilling start to the IPL 2026 season, stand-in captain Ishan Kishan showcased his batting prowess with a stunning 80 off 38 balls, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 201 for nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite a commendable spell by RCB's Jacob Duffy, whose figures read 4-0-22-3, Kishan, alongside Heinrich Klaasen, constructed a crucial 97-run partnership, forming the backbone of SRH's innings.

However, despite the promising start, Hyderabad's momentum faltered in the closing overs. Aniket Verma's effort failed to boost the total significantly, as SRH managed only 59 runs in the last five overs, leaving RCB with a slightly below-par target.