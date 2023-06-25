With nine G20 meets in kitty, Goa set for big-ticket events

Riding high after hosting the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting, Goa is now set to put its best foot forward for two more crucial events of the influential bloc in July.

Dubbed the 'Pearl of the Orient', Goa's captivating beaches and sunny skies attract tourists from within the country and abroad. The past three months, however, witnessed a different sight as delegates from G20 countries convened for the fourth and final G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting and the G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting.

Prior to the tourism track meetings, Goa hosted five other G20 events related to start-ups, finance, audit, development and health, taking the total number of G20 meets held in the state to seven.

''The two latest meetings on tourism were the sixth and the seventh G20 meets hosted in Goa. Altogether, nine G20 events will take place in our state. Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting and another G20 meeting will take place here in July,'' nodal officer for G20 meetings in Goa Sanjit Rodrigues told PTI in an interview.

Like the tourism track meetings, these two events will also be held back-to-back during July 19-22, he said.

The official said the infrastructure upgrade done in the state for such big-ticket events is not just temporary but meant for the long run.

The Tourism Ministerial Meeting brought ministers from countries like the UK, Oman, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, and key delegates from several other nations to the Goan capital.

Asked what makes Goa a preferred destination for such events, Rodrigues said, ''Goa has been a favourite destination for MICE tourism, and a lot of infrastructure facilities have been built for conferences and large meetings like these. So, it becomes a natural choice.'' Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism (MICE tourism) is a type of tourism in which large groups are brought together, usually with advance planning.

And big-ticket prestigious events like the G20 meets enhance the brand value, he said.

''Large meetings like these definitely grab more eyeballs and generate revenue. We had large meetings in the past like the BRICS meet, SCO conference, and now nine meetings of the G20 in total in Goa,'' the official said.

Rodrigues said he felt Goa was preferred for such high-profile meets as there is ''expertise in the state in delivering flawless events like these'', besides infrastructure and good accessibility.

The state currently has two international airports where G20 delegates were welcomed on a red carpet with traditional Goan music and dance.

Asked which G20 event was the high point for Goa, the official named the Tourism Ministerial Meeting. ''This was one of the biggest meetings and a special for Goa as this (tourism) is our bread and butter. We want to showcase Goa in the best possible way,'' he asserted.

The official said in the last six months, a lot of infrastructure upgrade work took place in the state, primarily on routes earmarked for the movement of G20 delegates.

Work on roads, electricity, underground cabling and street lights have been undertaken, he said, adding, ''They are good for the events but it was done for the people as well.'' Rodrigues said infrastructure upgrade work and road refurbishment have also taken place in areas near excursion sites in the hinterland such as in Ponda, Old Goa, and Lotholim. He added that around Rs 100 crore has been spent on these projects and other allied work.

On the sidelines of the G20 tourism track meets, delegates were given a glimpse of the Portuguese past of Goa, from the Aguada Fort to the Figueiredo Mansion.

''Goa is not only well-known for its natural and architectural beauty but has also spent a lot in maintaining them,'' Rodrigues said, adding, ''If you identify your strong points (like heritage) and build up on that, anyone can do well in this industry.'' The second G20 Health Working Group Meeting was held in April in the coastal state, followed by the third Development Working Group Meeting in May. Startup20 Goa Sankalpana, the third meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group for start-ups under the Indian Presidency of the G20 was held in early June.

The third meeting of the International Financial Architecture Working Group (IFAWG) of G20 was hosted in June. The SAI20 Summit of the SAI20 (Supreme Audit Institutions-20) Engagement Group was held just a week before the fourth Tourism Working Group Meeting took place from June 19-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)