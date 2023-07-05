Left Menu

NASA's HiRISE camera investigates troughs at Mars' South Pole

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:51 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

Mars is a dynamic world with fascinating geological features. This intriguing image of South Polar troughs was requested through HiWish, a platform that allows anyone to suggest target locations for HiRISE, a camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

The image aimed to map and quantify the dimensions of troughs that overlay a massive carbon dioxide ice deposit at the South Pole of the Red Planet. These enigmatic features are believed to be crevasses formed from glacial flow, and their study provides crucial insights into Mars' climate and the size of its polar carbon dioxide inventory.

This image of South Polar troughs was captured by HiRISE in April 2022 when the spacecraft was flying at an altitude of 242 km.

Mars harbours an abundance of frozen water in the form of ice caps at its poles. The South Pole, in particular, hosts a significant deposit of carbon dioxide ice, which undergoes fascinating seasonal changes.

The HiRISE camera has been a vital tool in providing high-resolution images of the Martian surface. By capturing incredibly detailed pictures of the Martian surface, scientists gain a deeper understanding of the planet's geology, climate, and potential habitability. In this case, the HiWish program granted a unique opportunity to investigate the troughs that crisscross the South Pole's carbon dioxide ice deposit.

HiRISE is the most powerful camera ever sent to Mars. Since its launch in 2005, it has provided us with stunning images of our celestial neighbour, revealing a diverse and dynamic world.

In addition to investigating the surface features, the instrument plays a crucial role in supporting other missions to the planet. For instance, it helps identify potential landing sites for robotic missions and future human exploration by providing detailed maps and assessing the safety and scientific value of different locations on the Martian surface.

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

