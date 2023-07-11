Left Menu

Rain fury in Punjab, Haryana: Key highways temporarily closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Key highways, including the Ambala-Ludhiana national highway, were temporarily closed for vehicular traffic on Tuesday due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Haryana and Punjab, officials said.Ambala Deputy Commissioner Shaleen said the decision to temporarily close the highway was taken as a stretch of the road was inundated.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 11-07-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:54 IST
Rain fury in Punjab, Haryana: Key highways temporarily closed for traffic due to waterlogging
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Key highways, including the Ambala-Ludhiana national highway, were temporarily closed for vehicular traffic on Tuesday due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in Haryana and Punjab, officials said.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Shaleen said the decision to temporarily close the highway was taken as a stretch of the road was inundated. Other key highways -- Ambala-Chandigarh and Ambala-Hisar -- have also been temporarily closed for vehicular traffic since Monday evening. Officials said water, coming through agricultural fields, was flowing on the main carriageway.

Normal vehicular movement was also adversely affected on some other highways, including state highways, in many districts of the twin states.

The three days of incessant downpour has left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, where properties worth crores were damaged. Ambala is the worst-hit district.

Rail traffic on the Ambala-Saharanpur rail section was closed as the soil under the rail track was washed away due to floodwaters near Ghasitpur village in Ambala Cantt, officials said.

The Railways have already cancelled a number of trains on Monday following heavy rainfall in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

