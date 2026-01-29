Record Shivering Temperatures: Narnaul Leads Winter Chill in Haryana
Narnaul emerges as the coldest location in Haryana with a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. Several regions in Punjab also witnessed severe chills, with Faridkot leading at 3 degrees. This weather pattern reflects a dip well below the seasonal average, impacting several areas in northwestern India.
Narnaul in Haryana recorded the lowest temperature in the state on Thursday, reaching a chilling 2 degrees Celsius. The cold wave has swept across the region, with several areas experiencing temperatures significantly below normal.
Chandigarh, which serves as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, saw a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius. Not far behind, Bhiwani struggled with a low of 2.5 degrees, while Hisar recorded 5.6 degrees.
Turning to Punjab, Faridkot emerged as the coldest, hitting a low of 3 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Amritsar, Bathinda, and Ferozepur reported temperatures of 4.7, 3.8, and 3.4 degrees, respectively. This icy grip underscores a significant weather anomaly, impacting northern India.
