Record Shivering Temperatures: Narnaul Leads Winter Chill in Haryana

Narnaul in Haryana recorded the lowest temperature in the state on Thursday, reaching a chilling 2 degrees Celsius. The cold wave has swept across the region, with several areas experiencing temperatures significantly below normal.

Chandigarh, which serves as the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, saw a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius. Not far behind, Bhiwani struggled with a low of 2.5 degrees, while Hisar recorded 5.6 degrees.

Turning to Punjab, Faridkot emerged as the coldest, hitting a low of 3 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Amritsar, Bathinda, and Ferozepur reported temperatures of 4.7, 3.8, and 3.4 degrees, respectively. This icy grip underscores a significant weather anomaly, impacting northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)