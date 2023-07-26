Russia reports fuel spill in Northern Dvina river
An oil products spill in the Northern Dvina river in Russia's Arkhangelsk region has resulted in a large oil slick on the water surface, the head of environment watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said on Wednesday.
The fuel spilled while a vessel was being filled, Svetlana Radionova wrote on the Telegram messenger app, adding a slick 4.0 kilometres long and 500 metres wide had been detected.
"We are accessing the exact scale of pollution and taking samples to calculate the damage to nature," she said.
