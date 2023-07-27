Second warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage in Andhra Pradesh as flood flow increases

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Thursday issued the second warning over rising flood waters in the Godavari river at Dowleswaram barrage in East Godavari district. APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar said that the barrage will continue to receive heavy flooding for another two days owing to torrential downpour in Telangana and Maharashtra. ''By 7 PM on Thursday, the flood water inflow at Bhadrachalam is at second warning level with the water level reaching 47.8 ft while water inflows and outflows at Dowleswaram were 13.05 lakh cusecs and at second warning level,'' said Ambedkar in a press note issued by the disaster management authority today. Further, he said that 43 mandals and 458 villages in six districts which will get affected by the second warning have been alerted. These villages are located in the districts of Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, Konaseema and West Godavari. Ambedkar said that the department is monitoring the flood situation on a regular basis and alerting the district administrations. Seven teams, three national disaster response force (NDRF) and four state disaster response force (SDRF), are on the standby to swing into action, he said. Moreover, the APSDMA is also sending text messages to people on the precautions to be taken and to be alert until the flood waters recede in the Godavari river. The official said that flood waters outflow at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada from Krishna river reached 1.42 lakh cusecs and requested people living in the low lying areas along the river to be cautious. Ambedkar shared the state control room numbers, 1070 and 18004250101, which are available round the clock for people to contact when they need help or information.

