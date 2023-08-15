Science News Roundup: Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency
Russia on Sunday switched on the scientific instruments aboard its lunar lander and scientists began processing its first data as the space craft sped towards the moon in a bid to be first to find ice on the Earth's only natural satellite. The Russian Luna-25 mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, to complete a soft landing on the moon's south pole where scientists believe there are pockets of water ice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Earth
- Chandrayaan-3 lunar
- Russia
- Russian
- moon craft
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore minister appreciates GOPIO for connecting PIOs with their roots in India
Singapore Airlines posts another record quarter, expands India routes
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
MP Police to examine 'international conspiracy' angle in Indian woman's visit to Pakistan: Minister
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram