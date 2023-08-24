Left Menu

Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'missing link' project 80 pc complete, plan to finish work by Sep 2024, says Maharashtra PWD minister

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Maharashtra Public Works Department minister Dada Bhuse on Thursday said majority of the work on the ''missing link'' project of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is over and the plan was to complete it by September 2024.

The 13.3 kilometre missing link is from Khopoli to Kusgaon and involves building two tunnels with lengths of 1.67 kilometres and 8.92 kilometres as well as a bridge at a height of 180 metres, he said.

''About 80 per cent of the work is completed. We plan to finish the project by September next year. Advanced technology from around the world has been deployed,'' he said.

