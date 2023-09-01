Left Menu

UK had eighth warmest summer on record - Met Office

The Met Office said the average mean temperature during the meteorological summer season was 15.4 degrees Celsius (59.7 degrees Fahrenheit), around 0.8 C warmer than average. It was also a wetter than average summer, however, the wettest of the ten warmest summers on record. The Met Office said provisional data showed July this year was the UK's sixth wettest July on record.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:08 IST
Britain has experienced its eighth warmest summer since 1884 thanks to record-breaking June temperatures, the country's national weather service said on Friday. The Met Office said the average mean temperature during the meteorological summer season was 15.4 degrees Celsius (59.7 degrees Fahrenheit), around 0.8 C warmer than average.

It was also a wetter than average summer, however, the wettest of the ten warmest summers on record. The Met Office said provisional data showed July this year was the UK's sixth wettest July on record. Despite the high average temperature, the highest individual temperature recorded was 32.2 C, far below the record of 40.3 C reached last year.

