ASML Revolutionizes Chipmaking with Next-Gen EUV Machinery

ASML Holding has announced that its next-generation chipmaking machinery is ready for high-volume manufacturing, a significant development for the semiconductor sector. These High-NA EUV machines, critical for advanced AI chips, simplify production by removing several costly processes, according to data shared by the company.

The new equipment, priced at approximately $400 million each, represents a massive step forward for chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intel. ASML plans to showcase the technology at a technical conference in San Jose on Thursday, showcasing its capability to produce high-precision circuits on silicon wafers.

Despite the breakthrough, the transition period for chipmakers to incorporate this machinery into full production could span two to three years. ASML's CTO, Marco Pieters, emphasized the importance of ongoing testing and development, noting an 80% uptime currently, with a target of 90% by year-end.