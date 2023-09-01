Thematic posters bearing G20 logo, depicting Indian culture put up around India Gate Circle

Huge thematic posters bearing the G20 logo and depicting the cultural heritage of India have been put up on streetsides around the the India Gate Circle ahead of the grouping's Summit in New Delhi.

Recently, fountains were installed in green patches along these streets to enhance the look and feel of the area which forms the heart of the city.

Each poster dotting the streetsides facing the iconic landmark bears the G20 logo, the theme of India's presidency of the grouping -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam - One Earth. One Family. One Future.' -- and an image depicting a cultural element of the country, a dance form or festivals of India.

So, while one poster depicts 'bhangra' dance, other portrays a Rajasthani artist carrying a musical instrument.

Another one depicts a Bengali woman celebrating Durga Puja, while the other shows a musical group, with members wearing traditional Indian dress are depicted playing western instruments.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

G20 thematic posters have also been put up along a stretch of Mathura Road facing the new complex.

Mathura Road has also been decked up with huge decorative G20 logos and posters have also been put up in advertisement spaces at bus shelters.

Thematic murals and posters have already been installed in several parts of the city to mark the G20 Summit.

The Delhi Metro has developed a pedestrian plaza with aesthetic landscaping outside the Supreme Court metro station located near the venue where the G20 Summit will take place next week.

Besides, thematic murals have been painted on the walls of the station's building depicting the G20 logo, famous monuments and maps of member nations.

On a wall next to a staircase ramp leading to the concourse of the station, a mural depicts the G20 logo and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping.

Noted landmarks from India and other G20 member countries have also been depicted and these include Taj Mahal (India), London Bridge (the UK), Leaning Tower of Pisa (Italy), Eiffel Tower (France) and Christ the Redeemer (Brazil).

