Left Menu

Delhi govt raises questions over secretary-level salaries paid to non-official members of DDCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:23 IST
Delhi govt raises questions over secretary-level salaries paid to non-official members of DDCD
Reprensentative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DDC_Delhi)
  • Country:
  • India

The services department of the Delhi government has raised questions over secretary-level salaries paid to three non-official members of the DDCD and sought an explanation from the finance and planning departments over it, officials said on Sunday.

In a letter dated September 1 and addressed to the principal secretaries of the finance and planning departments, the special secretary (services) has also asked them to suggest ''corrective measures'' that could be taken in the matter.

Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government accused Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena of ''destroying'' Delhi under the garb of the Delhi Services Act, 2023.

In a statement, it added that the current non-official members of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) were appointed in accordance with a gazette notification of April 29, 2016, which was approved by the then LG.

The three non-official members of the DDCD named in the services letter were Gopal Mohan and Aswathi Muralidharan, close aides of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Vijaya Chandra Vupputuri.

The letter said Mohan and Muralidharan drew a gross monthly salary of Rs 3,80,250, equivalent to that of a secretary in the Government of India, and Vupputuri was paid Rs 3,19,500 a month.

The DDCD was set up in February 2015 as a think-tank of the Delhi government for efficient administration and holistic development.

The services letter stated that the fixation of salaries of the non-official members of the DDCD at par with that of a secretary in the Government of India was ''without any justification or clear approval by the competent authority, ie Chief Minister''.

The AAP government alleged that the ''LG and the central government want to stop the good work done for the people of Delhi. Earlier also, he illegally removed the DDCD vice-chairman. The DDCD has done a lot of work in the interest of the people of Delhi, so the LG and the central government want to eliminate it completely''.

The services letter stated that the Delhi cabinet had, in 2015, decided to pay an honorarium of Re 1 to the three non-official members of the DDCD.

However, in February 2016, the cabinet decided that the non-official members would be treated at par with a secretary in the Government of India.

A cabinet decision of February 24, 2016 abolished the honorary position of the non-official members and provided a fixed salary that is equivalent to that of a secretary in the Government of India or as may be decided by the chief minister, the services letter said.

''But this pay option was neither exercised by the non-official members nor determined by the chief minister nor deliberated on the file by the pay and account officials of the planning department,'' it added.

However, the Delhi government started paying them salaries and perks equivalent to a secretary in the Government of India, although the pay option was never exercised, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023