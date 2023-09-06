Cargo ships waiting to cross Panama Canal back at 'normal' level

The Panama Canal on Tuesday said that 20% fewer cargo ships were waiting to pass through its locks this week compared to last week, following an extended backup and costly delays caused by low water levels at the key global waterway due to drought.

The authority that manages the canal added in a statement that this week's ship traffic represents a "normal" level for this season.

