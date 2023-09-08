Dehradun Smart City: 70 pc work completed, minister tells House

Seventy per cent of the work to turn Dehradun into a smart city has been completed at a cost of Rs 635.59 crore, the Uttarakhand Assembly was told on Friday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal, replying to Congress MLA Pritam Singh's query during Question Hour on the third day of the Monsoon session, said the central and state governments have to meet the total cost of the project, worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore, on a 50-50 basis.

While the Centre released 394.50 crore of its share, the state government allocated Rs 241.09 crore, Agarwal said.

He added that 70 per cent of the work related to the smart city project has been completed.

Fourteen agencies are executing the various works. The works do not include the city's metro, Agarwal said.

The works completed include the construction of seven smart toilets, three smart schools, the commissioning of 30 electric buses, 24 water ATMs, renovating the parade ground and the beautification of Paltan Bazaar, he said.

The work to redevelop the drainage and sewage systems, green buildings, smart roads and smart pillars are underway and will be completed soon, the minister said.

Ten wards selected for area-based development for the Dehradun Smart City project will be fully included in the category by June 2024, he added.

