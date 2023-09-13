BJP passes resolution hailing PM Modi for 'historic, unprecedented' success of G20 Summit

The BJP on Wednesday passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ''historic and unprecedented'' success of the G20 Summit and said India's presidency of the grouping will always be celebrated as ''People's G20''.

In the resolution, the BJP parliamentary board noted with ''great pride the impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment'' showcased by Prime Minister Modi at the summit.

The G20 Delhi summit stands as a monumental chapter in India's diplomatic annals and marks a transformative moment in how India is perceived and engaged with on the global stage, it added.

''We, BJP karyakartas, extend our deepest appreciation and warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi on 9-10th September, 2023,'' the resolution read.

''As representatives of the people, we stand resolute in our belief that under PM Modi's leadership, India will persistently chart a course marked by growth, cooperation, and global leadership, crafting a legacy that future generations will look upon with hope and positivity,'' it said.

India's G20 presidency will always be celebrated as ''People's G20- a truly people-driven endeavour and a testament to India's enduring spirit'', the resolution noted.

Over 60 cities playing host to 200 meetings, and with a staggering participation of 1.5 crore people, this initiative ensured that the voices of ''our people reverberated in these pivotal discussions, infusing them with grassroots perspectives and aspirations,'' it said.

The G20 Summit brought the world together on a wide range of issues be it economics, geopolitics or technology, the BJP resolution said.

''We compliment PM Modi for his efforts in ensuring an extensive and visionary G20 New Delhi Declaration. The declaration is a testament to foresight, acting as a guiding beacon for our times and beyond,'' it said. The resolution complimented Modi for showcasing to the world a ''human-centric'' model of development, moving beyond the conventional GDP-focused growth trajectory taken in the previous years.

''This model, emphasising sustainability, inclusivity, and shared prosperity, resonated deeply among participating nations, reaffirming India's stance as a champion for the collective good of humanity,'' it said.

India was also at the forefront of championing paradigms like Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Mission LIFE, which will be the guiding factors for policymakers while framing their policies, the resolution added.

Mission LIFE is an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

The BJP resolution said the coming generations will remember the 2023 summit as the one in which the African Union was given full membership of the G20.

This is in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision to ensure that the Global South has strong representation in such bodies, it underlined.

The inclusion of the African Union in the G20 has been met with great appreciation particularly by all those who are passionate about serving those on the margins of the global conversation on development, it added.

''PM Modi's desire to deepen engagement with Africa was seen during the 2015 India-Africa Summit in New Delhi, in which all African heads of state/government took part. Among the first endeavours of India's G20 presidency was to hold the Global South Summit,'' the resolution read.

''It has equally gladdened us to see India take the lead in the Global Biofuels Alliance, which will go a long way in furthering sustainability,'' it said.

The myriad of bilateral meetings helmed by the prime minister not only fortified existing relations but also paved the way for newer, promising avenues of collaboration and commerce, which are set to bear fruit in the foreseeable future, the resolution said.

It said that the birth of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor at the G20 Summit ranks as a ''watershed moment'' for the world as it will set the foundations for global prosperity.

It will bring together different nations, combining their strengths towards improving the lives of people. ''We compliment PM Modi for playing a pivotal role in conceiving this corridor,'' the resolution added.

''In summation, we reiterate how the success of the G20 summit has filled the heart of every Indian with a profound sense of pride,'' the BJP parliamentary board said.

