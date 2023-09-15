Left Menu

FACTBOX-Detroit Three plants where UAW plans to strike

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 08:42 IST
United Auto Workers (UAW) union President Shawn Fain on Thursday laid out plans for unprecedented, simultaneous walkouts at General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis' U.S. operations.

These are the first plants targeted if no last-minute agreement is reached between the union and autoworkers:

GM Wentzville, Missouri assembly plant About 3,600 UAW members Products produced: Chevrolet Colorado and Express; GMC Canyon and Savanna FORD Wayne, Michigan assembly plant, excluding stamping plant About 3,300 UAW members Products produced: Ford Ranger and Bronco STELLANTIS Toledo, Ohio assembly plant About 5,800 UAW members Products produced: Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator (Compiled by David Shepardson; Editing by Jamie Freed)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

