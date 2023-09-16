Left Menu

Two dead, one rescued after 'dangerous and dilapidated' building collapses in Dombivali

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 00:01 IST
Two dead, one rescued after 'dangerous and dilapidated' building collapses in Dombivali
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died and a woman was pulled out alive from the debris after a four-storey residential building that was dilapidated and declared dangerous by civic authorities collapsed in Dombivali East in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The building 'Adinarayan Bhuvan', located at Ayre village in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits, had 44 tenements and occupants were being evacuated since Thursday after some part of the structure started sinking, he said.

At round 5:40 pm on Friday, it collapsed, and search and rescue teams pulled out the body of Sunil Birja Lodaya (55) from the debris at around 8pm, he said.

At 9:15pm, 54-year-old Deepti Sunil Lodaya was pulled out alive from the debris and was rushed to a nearby hospital, TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Later, the body of a man identified as Arvind Bhatkar (70) was recovered from the debris, he said.

The rescue operations are underway since one more person is feared trapped, he added.

KDMC chief Bhausaheb Dangde said two persons, who are believed to be unwell, were feared trapped while all other occupants had been evacuated.

''The 50-year-old building was declared dangerous and a notice had been issued asking occupants to vacate. Many had vacated but some had returned to the building,'' Dangde told reporters.

The structure was sinking and the process of evacuating occupants began on Thursday evening and was underway at the time it collapsed, he informed.

''It was an unauthorised building and tagged as a dangerous structure by the KDMC earlier,'' another official said.

The search and rescue operation of the fire brigade and local disaster management cell was underway at the site under the supervision of Dangde and other senior officials.

Another civic official at the site said there were 40 buildings in the ward that had been declared dangerous, while there were 602 such structures under various categories in KDMC limits.

Replying to a query on civic action on such structures, Dangde said the immediate priority was the search and rescue operations at the site of the collapsed building.

Earlier, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said a team of the Thane Disaster Response Force had also rushed to the site after it got an alert about the building collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023