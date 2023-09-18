Left Menu

Andhra CM inaugurates Srinivasa Setu Expressway in Tirupati

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:10 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated Srinivasa Setu and new hostels here. He also distributed housing plots to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees in Tirupati. He said Srinivasa Setu, an elevated expressway in the temple town of Tirupati, will benefit devotees going to Sri Venkateswara temple.

''Finally, we have completed the project and dedicated it to the people of Tirupati. This 7-km long and Rs 650 crore project will do a world of good, especially to people going to the temple,'' Reddy said, addressing a meeting.

Besides the expressway, the Chief Minister inaugurated two hostel blocks at S V Arts College, built at a cost of Rs 38 crore. Later, he distributed housing plots for eligible TTD employees. Terming the distribution of housing plots as a momentous occasion in the history of the temple body, the CM noted that this programme had been pending for a long time. Out of 6,700 employees, 3,518 have been allocated plots in a 300-acre land parcel near Padiredu village in Vadamalapeta mandal. Reddy assured the remaining employees that they will also be allotted plots within 45 days. Later, the Chief Minister participated in TTD's Brahmotsavam, which commenced on Monday. The temple body made elaborate arrangements for the Brahmotsavam, focusing on crowd management, traffic management, parking facilities for 15,000 vehicles in Tirumala and geo-tagging for children among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

