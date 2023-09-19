UK considers delaying ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars - BBC

Britain is considering delaying until 2035 its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars - five years later than currently planned, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The BBC said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to deliver a speech in the coming days which would contain the relaxation of several government policies around the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

