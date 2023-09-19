Left Menu

UK considers delaying ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars - BBC

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:41 IST
UK considers delaying ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars - BBC
File Photo Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is considering delaying until 2035 its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars - five years later than currently planned, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The BBC said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to deliver a speech in the coming days which would contain the relaxation of several government policies around the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
2
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023