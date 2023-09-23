Left Menu

CSIR's first battery recycling pilot facility commissioned in Jamshedpur

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 23-09-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:04 IST
CSIR's first battery recycling pilot facility commissioned in Jamshedpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) on Saturday said it has commissioned the first Battery Recycling Pilot Facility of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research at Jamshedpur to extract critical metals such as Lithium, Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt.

It encompasses 1 Ton per day (TPD) battery dismantling and cathode material separation setup, apart from the integrated large-scale hydrometallurgical facility for extraction and separation of those critical metals, said the NML, a constituent establishment of the CSIR, in a statement.

Batteries contain chemicals and metals and their dumping attracts environmental concerns due to contamination of water and soil. The facility, set up with the support of CSIR-Bulk Chemical Mission, is able to tackle spent rechargeable batteries belonging to the class of lithium-ion batteries and nickel-based batteries, for process validation and technology transfer under hire-operate-transfer mode.

The technology is currently being validated for commercialization with two MSMEs in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023