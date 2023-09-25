Left Menu

DB Realty to acquire stakes in 3 hotels for Rs 2,300 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:37 IST
DB Realty to acquire stakes in 3 hotels for Rs 2,300 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based D B Realty Ltd on Monday said it will acquire shares in Bamboo Hotel Global Centre, Goan Hotels & Realty and BD And P Hotels for more than Rs 2,300 crore.

These deals fall into related party transactions and are done at an arm's length basis, D B Realty said, adding this will enable the company to enter into the hospitality business.

In a regulatory filing, D B Realty informed that it has entered into separate share purchase agreements to acquire shares of Bamboo Hotel Global Centre (Delhi) Pvt Ltd, Goan Hotels & Realty Pvt Ltd and BD And P Hotels (India) Pvt Ltd.

As per the filing, Bamboo Hotel and Global Centre (Delhi), a joint venture between Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd and Marine Drive Hospitality & Realty Pvt Ltd (MDHRPL), is constructing a hotel complex 'Prestige Trade Centre at Aerocity, New Delhi.

D B Realty will acquire 10,10,000 Class A equity shares in Bamboo Hotel for a total consideration of Rs 608.88 crore.

The property is leased out by Delhi International Airport to Bamboo Hotel for 57 years, including a lease extension of 30 years.

The total built-up area of the project is about 3.3 million sq ft.

DB Realty will acquire 78,250 equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 1,410.68 crore in Goan Hotels & Realty, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MDHRPL.

MDHRPL owns a five-star hotel under the brand of Grand Hyatt Goa, at Bambolim, Goa.

Separately, DB Realty will acquire 2,12,69,325 shares for Rs 339.12 crore in BD And P Hotels (India). BD and P Hotels is a subsidiary of MDHRPL, which holds a 75 per cent stake and owns the Hilton Mumbai International Airport hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023