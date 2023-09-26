3 children drown, 2 missing during immersion after Karam Puja in Hazaribag, Dhanbad

Three children drowned and two were missing in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Dhanbad districts on Tuesday during immersion rituals after Karam Puja, police said.

Also, a man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire during rituals in Ichak in Hazaribag, they said.

Six girls were swept away by the strong currents of the Barakar river during the immersion rituals around 8.30 am. The incident happened in Obra village in Hazaribag's Chouparan police station area, they said.

Three girls could be rescued immediately by the fishermen, while three other girls went missing. Later, the body of one of the missing girls was fished out, and a search is on for the other two, they added.

The deceased girl was identified as Divya Kumar, the daughter of one Sikander Yadav. The body was sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, Barhi's Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar told PTI.

As soon as the news about the tragedy spread, the festivities gave way to mourning.

In Dhanbad, two children drowned in the reservoir of Jamunia dam while immersing the branches of karam tree, which is worshipped during the festival.

The deceased were identified as Saloni Kumari (14), the daughter of one Vineswaer Chouhan, and Devraj Kumar (10), the son of Babloo Turi. Both were residents of Matigarha Colony, police said.

The incident happened around 6 am when seven children of Matigarha Colony went to the reservoir to immerse Karam Puja materials, and two of them drowned while bathing, an officer of the Baghmara police station said.

The bodies have been sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, he said. One of the biggest festivals after Sarhul, tribals worship the Karam tree and pray to mother nature for a rich harvest in the kharif season. Also, women pray for the well-being of their brothers on the occasion.

