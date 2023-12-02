Tackling health impacts of climate change and scaling up digital climate action in the spotlight at COP28
UN News | Updated: 02-12-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 23:00 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- World Climate Action Summit
- DrTedros
- Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber
- Expo City
- Egypt
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Dubai
- India
- Digital
- Tedros
- The UN World Health Organization
- Sierra Leone
- UN Climate Change
- Doreen Bogdan-Martin
- Kenya
- Fiji
- United Arab Emirates
- Green Digital Action
- Netherlands
- Germany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Netherlands looking for both practice and goals against Gibraltar
EXPLAINER-What's at stake in the Netherlands' Nov. 22 election
Anti-Islam populist Wilders heading for massive win in Netherlands in shock for Europe
Pakistan's tour of Netherlands postponed at PCB's request
Netherlands election winner Geert Wilders is anti-Islam firebrand known as Dutch Donald Trump