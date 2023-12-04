Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-12-2023 01:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 01:36 IST
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines in the early hours of Monday morning, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
