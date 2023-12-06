Left Menu

Volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea: India announces USD 1 million in relief assistance

Updated: 06-12-2023 20:40 IST
Representative Image
India on Wednesday announced USD 1 million in immediate relief assistance to Papua New Guinea to help the island nation deal with damage and destruction caused by a volcanic eruption.

A major volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea has required the evacuation of more than 26,000 people and created urgent humanitarian needs in that region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India extended deep sympathy to the government and the people of Papua New Guinea for the damage and destruction caused by the disaster.

''As a close friend and development partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the government of India extends an immediate relief assistance to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea,'' it said.

The amount announced under the assistance is USD 1 million.

''India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruption in 2019,'' the MEA said in a statement.

''Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019,'' it said.

