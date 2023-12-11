Left Menu

UK condemns China over incidents in the South China Sea against Philippines

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 23:27 IST
Britain on Monday condemned what it called "unsafe and escalatory tactics deployed by Chinese vessels" against the Philippines over the weekend in the South China Sea.

"The UK opposes any action which raises tensions, including harassment, unsafe conduct and intimidation tactics which increase the risk of miscalculation and threaten regional peace and stability," the foreign office said in a statement.

"Both China and the Philippines must adhere to the findings of the 2016 Arbitral Award proceedings, which are legally binding on both parties, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

