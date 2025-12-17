Left Menu

Satwik-Chirag Start Strong in BWF Finals with Thrilling Victory Over Chinese Pair

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India's premier men's doubles team, commenced their BWF World Tour Finals 2025 with a thrilling comeback win over China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. The victory sets them on a promising path in Group B, poised against strong rivals Malaysia and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:30 IST
Satwik (left) & Chirag (right) in training ahead of their BWF World Tour Finals 2025 opener (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

India's top men's doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, launched their BWF World Tour Finals 2025 campaign with a stunning comeback victory over China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. This electrifying match at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium saw the Indian pair rallying from an initial setback to clinch the win, emphasizing their robust form and strategic acumen.

The World No. 3 duo initially faltered, losing the first game 12-21 as the Chinese team seized control. However, demonstrating remarkable resilience, Satwik and Chirag rebounded in the second game, managing to turn the tide with a tense 22-20 victory. They carried this momentum into the decisive game, overpowering their opponents 21-14, securing a crucial win that bolsters their efforts in the highly competitive Group B.

Having secured a bronze at the BWF World Championship and achieved multiple semifinal finishes in 2025, Satwik and Chirag's resilience shines through their performances. Despite an unexpected exit at the Australian Open, they aim for a semifinal spot in the tour finals, with their next challenge against Indonesia's Alfian and Fikri looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

