Health News Roundup: Alabama woman with double uterus gives birth to rare twin girls

Updated: 26-12-2023 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Alabama woman with double uterus gives birth to rare twin girls

An Alabama woman with a rare congenital anomaly that results in her having two uteri gave birth to healthy twin girls earlier this week. Kelsey Hatcher and husband Caleb welcomed Roxi Layla on Tuesday night and her sister Rebel Laken on Wednesday morning at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB), the mother-of-five announced on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

