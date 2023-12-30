Left Menu

NASA's HiRISE camera captures unexpected feature on colossal volcano on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 21:48 IST
NASA's HiRISE camera captures unexpected feature on colossal volcano on Mars
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera shows a clear and detailed view of the summit of the colossal volcano Elysium Mons on Mars. This view, captured during the 2018 Mars dust storm, has uncovered intriguing features on the Martian surface, shedding light on the planet's geological history.

HiRISE captured the western rim and floor of the caldera of Elysium Mons, along with a distinctive chain of pits, known as a "catena," extending northward from the caldera. The chain of pits was likely formed by volcanic processes or by a tectonic process.

One unexpected feature within this catena is the presence of avalanches in two of the pits. According to the HiRISE team, the flows in these pits could be ancient, possibly dating back to the catena's formation. The prevailing hypothesis is that these avalanches might be more recent, occurring due to the collapse of steep dust deposits.

The HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) is an indispensable instrument for scientists, offering unprecedented views of the Martian surface and contributing to our understanding of the Red Planet.

Since it arrived at Mars in 2006, HiRISE has been imaging Martian features in unprecedented detail, thanks to its high-resolution capability (imaging up to 30 centimeters per pixel). Additionally, it is a crucial tool for helping to select landing sites for robotic and future human exploration.

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023