Russia declares tsunami warning in far eastern cities - TASS cites mayoralties
Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 14:34 IST
Russia on Monday declared a tsunami warning in the far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka, state news agency TASS reported, citing the cities' mayoralties.
A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck central Japan on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings in Japan and on Russia's Sakhalin island.
