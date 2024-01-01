Russia declares tsunami warning in far eastern cities - TASS cites mayoralties

Russia on Monday declared a tsunami warning in the far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka, state news agency TASS reported, citing the cities' mayoralties.

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck central Japan on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings in Japan and on Russia's Sakhalin island.

