Japan's XRISM mission provides first glimpse of X-ray Universe

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:18 IST
Japan's XRISM mission provides first glimpse of X-ray Universe
Image Credit: X-ray (JAXA), Optical (DSS)

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has released the first-glimpses of X-ray observation data of the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission's (XRISM) soft X-ray imager, Xtend, and soft X-ray spectrometer, Resolve.

The first test images show Galaxy cluster Abell 2319 - a system where two clusters of galaxies collide about 770 million light-years away in the northern constellation Cygnus - and supernova remnant N132D in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy around 163,000 light-years away.

Led by JAXA in collaboration with NASA and with contributions from the European Space Agency (ESA), XRISM launched on an H-IIA rocket from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center on September 6, 2023 (Sept. 7 in Japan). The spacecraft is currently in the commissioning phase, which will be completed by the end of January 2024. In February, the spacecraft will start calibrating the onboard instruments and demonstrating their capabilities.

"X-ray images of the cosmos are special. They look very different to the images we are used to seeing in visible and infrared light, such as those from the James Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes. The 'first light' observations demonstrate that the mission will play a big role in unveiling the evolution of the Universe and the structure of spacetime," the European Space Agency said on Friday.

 

