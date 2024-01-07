Left Menu

the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Vulcan rocket's space debut will be crucial for Boeing-Lockheed venture as sale talks loom

A lot is riding on the first launch of the new Vulcan rocket by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. A successful launch at Cape Canaveral next week would allow ULA to fulfill a deep backlog of missions worth hundreds of millions of dollars and establish a greater competitive footing with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

India ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission reaches destination

The Indian Space Research Organisation's inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, has reached its destination within the anticipated four-month timeframe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Launched on Sept. 2, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather.

