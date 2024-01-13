UKMTO receives multiple reports of small boats approaching merchant ship near Yemen’s Aden

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization received multiple reports on Friday of small boats approaching a merchant ship 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden.

"Two small boats are reported to have followed a merchant vessel for over one hour," the advisory note said, adding the vessel reported that no weapons were sighted.

An incident had been reported earlier on Friday around 90 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's port of Aden. UKMTO said authorities were investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)