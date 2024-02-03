Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes US state Oklahoma - EMSC
Reuters | Oklahoma | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the U.S. state of Oklahoma on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake, revised from 5.5 magnitude initially, was at a depth of 6 km (3.73 miles) EMSC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
