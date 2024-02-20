(Update: Launched) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 satellite to orbit today

On Tuesday, February 20, SpaceX's Falcon 9 will launch Indonesia's Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 satellite to geosynchronous transfer orbit. The mission will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The satellite features High Throughput Satellite technology (HTS) and has a capacity of 32 Gbps with C-band and Ku-band frequencies, which will cover all areas of Indonesia.

Telkom President Director Ririek Adriansyah, said, "The Merah Putih 2 Satellite is a hope and a manifestation of Telkom's commitment to support equal connectivity throughout Indonesia, complementing the land and sea infrastructure that we have. Telkom believes that with equal access to information, it is hoped that it can accelerate the digitalization of society in various aspects."

Targeting Tuesday, February 20 for a Falcon 9 launch of the @Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 mission from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida→ https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2024

This will be the 17th launch of the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and eight Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will make a precise landing on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Update 1

Falcon 9 launched the Telkomsat Merah Putih 2 satellite into orbit, completing its 300th successful mission.