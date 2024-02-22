Left Menu

No new schemes introduced for tourism development in past year: CM Sukhu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:58 IST
No new scheme was introduced for development of the tourism sector during the past one year and the government continued the 'Nai Raahein, Nai Manzilein' scheme started by the previous government, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the Assembly during Question Hour on Thursday.

Replying to a question of Chaitanya Sharma and Sudhir Sharma (both Congress) and Lokender Kumar (BJP), the chief minister said that the focus is on strengthening the tourism infrastructure and all the districts would be connected with heliports this year.

So far, Rs 13 crore each have been released for construction of four heliports at Rakkar, Palampur, Reckong Peo and Chamba, and the works are in progress.

He said that no application for investment in the tourism sector was pending and no information centre has been opened but funds have been released for other works. He also assured that work on the Shiv Dham project would be started as soon as funds are available.

