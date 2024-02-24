Bihar Guv visits ancient city of Ayutthaya in Thailand

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday visited the ancient city of Ayutthaya -- home to archaeological treasures -- in Thailand, officials said.

Nestled along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Ayutthaya, said to be named after ancient city of Ayodhya in India, is located 70 km north of Bangkok and features on the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites for its rich and vibrant cultural history.

The Bihar governor is currently in Thailand and heading a 22-member Indian delegation that has accompanied the holy relics of Lord Buddha for a 26-day exposition in Thailand, starting February 22, the Culture Ministry said in a statement here.

''The historic city of Ayutthaya, founded in 1350, was the second capital of the Siamese Kingdom after Sukhothai. It flourished from the 14th to the 18th centuries, during which time it grew to be one of the world's largest and most cosmopolitan urban areas and a centre of global diplomacy and commerce,'' it said.

Ayutthaya was strategically located on an island surrounded by three rivers connecting the city to the sea. This site was chosen because it was located above the tidal bore of the Gulf of Siam as it existed at that time, thus preventing attack of the city by the sea-going warships of other nations.

The location also helped to protect the city from seasonal flooding, the ministry said.

''The city was attacked and razed by the Burmese army in 1767 who burned the city to the ground and forced the inhabitants to abandon the city. The city was never rebuilt in the same location and remains known today as an extensive archaeological site,'' it added.

Once an important centre of global diplomacy and commerce, Ayutthaya is now home to archaeological treasures, characterized by the remains of tall prang (reliquary towers) and Buddhist monasteries of monumental proportions, which give an idea of the city's past size and the splendor of its architecture, the officials said.

Arlekar said the city depicts the deep cultural and historic connect between the Indian and Thai civilisations which has been preserved by the people and government of Thailand.

He also mentioned that being the governor of the state of Bihar which is the home to several Buddhist heritage sites and the Bodh Gaya, it was an honour for him to get an opportunity to visit the historic city of Ayutthaya, especially at a time when the Ram temple has been inaugurated in the ancient city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

He said these ancient temples, palaces and ruins not only give a deep understanding of the rich history and culture of Thailand, but also ''help us to understand the depth of the cultural roots and heritage of modern Thailand''.

The governor also said measures should be taken to ensure that the people in India are aware of this cultural connect and the spread of Indian culture around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)