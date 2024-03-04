US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open after recent rally; economic data on tap

U.S. stock opened lower on Monday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq's record-closing highs in the prior session, as investors paused at the start of a week packed with key jobs data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.61 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 38,968.77. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.09 points, or 0.12%, at 5,130.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.73 points, or 0.07%, to 16,264.21 at the opening bell.

