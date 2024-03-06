Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA launches Carbon Footprint calculator for clubs

European soccer's governing body UEFA says its new Carbon Footprint Calculator will be a groundbreaking tool in helping clubs reduce their environmental impact.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 21:04 IST
Soccer-UEFA launches Carbon Footprint calculator for clubs
Representaive image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European soccer's governing body UEFA says its new Carbon Footprint Calculator will be a groundbreaking tool in helping clubs reduce their environmental impact. The calculator, launched at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and available to all European clubs, will assess carbon emissions from soccer-specific areas such as travel, purchased goods, facilities and logistics.

"The UEFA Carbon Footprint Calculator embodies our ambition to showcase that football can be part of the solution in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions," UEFA Vice-President Laura McAllister said in a statement. "By providing stakeholders with the tools and guidance, we are facilitating collective action towards a more sustainable future for our sport and the planet."

The calculator, tailor-made for the soccer industry and based on the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, has been two years in the making and is a collaborative effort involving more than 20 football organisations as well as third-party advisors. UEFA is a signature of the UN Race to Zero campaign which calls for a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2040.

According to UEFA, this year's Euro 2024 championship in Germany will set a new standard in sustainability with match schedules tailored to reducing teams' travel and ticket holders entitled to free transport around the host cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024