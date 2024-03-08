70 per cent work on laying Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line completed: Official
Seventy per cent of work on laying tracks for the 125-km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project has been completed, Chief Project Manager Ajit Singh Yadav said here on Friday.
The project implementation unit based in Rishikesh has achieved the target of constructing tunnels covering a distance of 60 km, he said.
The concrete lining work has also been completed in a time-bound manner, the official told reporters at the Railway Development Corporation Directorate here.
Sixteen main railway bridges and four small railway bridges have also been built, he said.
The construction of motor bridges to connect the railway stations at Srinagar Garhwal, Gauchar and Kaleshwar has also been completed, Yadav said.
The project is to be completed by December 2025.
