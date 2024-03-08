Left Menu

70 per cent work on laying Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line completed: Official

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 08-03-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 16:12 IST
70 per cent work on laying Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line completed: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seventy per cent of work on laying tracks for the 125-km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line project has been completed, Chief Project Manager Ajit Singh Yadav said here on Friday.

The project implementation unit based in Rishikesh has achieved the target of constructing tunnels covering a distance of 60 km, he said.

The concrete lining work has also been completed in a time-bound manner, the official told reporters at the Railway Development Corporation Directorate here.

Sixteen main railway bridges and four small railway bridges have also been built, he said.

The construction of motor bridges to connect the railway stations at Srinagar Garhwal, Gauchar and Kaleshwar has also been completed, Yadav said.

The project is to be completed by December 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024