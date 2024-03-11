Shah slams AAP-Cong alliance for LS polls, says PM Modi will return to power with 400-plus seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power with 400-plus seats.

Accompanied by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri, Shah launched piped natural gas supply in 41 villages and developmental works in 178 villages of the national capital under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan.

''Whether you have alliance with the Congress or even merge with it, nothing is going to happen because zero plus zero remains zero,'' Shah said, referring to the tie-up between the two parties in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana.

He also slammed Kejriwal, alleging that he rose to power by fighting against corruption and scam of the Congress but is now having alliance with the party.

''There are two types of people in politics -- one those who deliver on what they say and the others who do the opposite. Both types of people are present in Delhi. One is Narendra Modi and the other is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has not done anything that he said,'' the Union home minister said.

He attacked Kejriwal over the AAP tying up with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls and said their alliance will not succeed.

''You sat on the lap of the Congress, the very same party that you accused of corruption. You are acknowledging the corruption of the Congress. You can keep on forming alliances but Prime Minister Modi will return to power with over 400 seats,'' Shah asserted.

Shah also hit out at Kejriwal accusing him of being involved in a ''series of scams''.

He said Prime Minister Modi started a new culture in the country in last 10 years and implemented all the promises made with people.

''Prime Minister Modi gave LPG cylinders to 13 crore mothers of the country, provided piped gas to the homes of one crore people, tap water to 14 crore homes, built 14 crore toilets, more than three crore houses and provided five kg free food grains per person per month to 60 crore people,'' he said Modi has worked to fulfil the dreams of the people of the country and earned their trust, he said.

Whether it is the abolition of instant triple talaq or implementing CAA, Modi has created an atmosphere of new zeal, optimism and enthusiasm in the country by fulfilling every promise and that is why the entire country is moving forward today with new confidence to become fully developed and self-reliant by 2047, Shah said in a statement.

He said it is a big day for rural Delhi that 41 villages are being provided piped natural gas facility and various development works in 178 villages with a fund of Rs 383 crore under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan has started.

